Why Warming Up Your Car Can Do More Harm Than Good In Massachusetts

Cold weather has arrived in Massachusetts, and many of us will want to go outside or remotely start our vehicles before heading to our destinations. However, leaving your vehicle idling for a long period can result in legal consequences.

I want to clarify that I've done this many times without hesitation. However, where I currently live, my car is quite a distance from my front door. To handle this, I dress warmly, start my car, and drive off after just 20 seconds. Alternatively, I can use my vehicle's remote starter and leave the heat off until the coolant gauge needle reaches about halfway, as shown on the dashboard.

Why Is Warming Up Your Vehicle in Massachusetts Illegal?

According to WWLP 22 News, Leaving your vehicle running for more than five minutes while you're not nearby or inside it is illegal in Massachusetts. This law is a state regulation and is not enforced by any specific town. Although police are not actively searching for idling vehicles, leaving your car unattended presents risks. It increases the likelihood of theft, and exhaust fumes could enter your home, potentially causing carbon monoxide poisoning. It's advisable to check your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms regularly to ensure they work properly.

Additionally, if you leave your vehicle idling in a public parking lot, a police officer can give you a $35 ticket.

