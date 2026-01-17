Did You Know It’s Actually Illegal To Warm-Up Your Car In Massachusetts?

As the Berkshires are forecasted to face colder winter weather, many will choose to go outside or start their cars remotely before leaving. However, prolonged idling can lead to legal penalties.

I want to clarify that I have done this many times without hesitation. Currently, my car is a fair distance from my door at my new place. To handle this, I dress warmly, start my car, and drive off after just 20 seconds. Alternatively, I can use the remote starter and wait until the coolant gauge needle hits about halfway, as shown on the dashboard, before driving.

Why is warming up your vehicle in Massachusetts considered illegal?

According to WWLP 22 News, in Massachusetts, it is illegal to leave your vehicle idling for more than five minutes if you're not nearby or inside. This state law isn't enforced by individual towns, but leaving your car unattended still poses risks. It can increase the likelihood of theft, and exhaust emissions could enter your home, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are working properly as a precaution.

Penalty for prolonged vehicle idling periods

Additionally, leaving your vehicle idling in a public parking lot can result in a $35 fine issued by a police officer. Personally, I've never experienced it, but avoiding the risk might be wise.

