As cooler weather approaches, many of us will want to go outside or remotely start our vehicles before heading to our destinations. However, leaving your vehicle idling for an extended period can lead to legal consequences.

I want to clarify that I have done this many times without hesitation. However, where I currently live, my car is quite far from my doorstep. To manage this, I dress warmly, start my car, and drive after just 20 seconds. Alternatively, I can use the remote starter on my vehicle and keep the heat off until the coolant gauge needle reaches about halfway, as indicated on the dashboard.

Why Is It Illegal to Warm Up Your Vehicle in Massachusetts?

According to WWLP 22 News, it is illegal in Massachusetts to leave your vehicle running for more than five minutes while you are not nearby or inside it. This law is a state regulation and is not enforced by any specific town. Although police are not actively searching for idling vehicles, leaving your car unattended carries risks. It increases the chances of theft, and exhaust fumes could potentially enter your home, leading to carbon monoxide poisoning. It's a good idea to check your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to ensure they're functioning properly.

Furthermore, if you leave your vehicle idling in a public parking lot, a police officer can issue you a $35 ticket.

