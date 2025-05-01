Gardens and wildlife create a wonderful combination as we transition from spring to summer in the Bay State. Additionally, we cannot forget to prepare the grass for grilling ahead of the upcoming picnic.

There is an unwelcome species that mimics the scent of cucumbers, which you should be aware of both in your yard and in your home.

What species do we have to watch out for?

What you see is a Copperhead Snake, which has broad, triangular heads and vertical, elliptical pupils. According to Mass.gov, they are more populous in Norfolk and Hampden counties, and are listed as an "endangered species" in Massachusetts.

Where Else Can Copperhead Snakes Be Found?

Massachusetts copperheads typically reside in and around deciduous forests, favoring moist, damp habitats. They are often found on traprock (basalt) ledges with extensive rock slides below. During the winter, they use hibernacula, or wintering dens, which are located near swamps, reservoirs, rivers, and streams. Additionally, they may inhabit fields, meadows, wet woodlands, and quarries.

What Makes Them Smell Like Cucumbers?

According to Words Like Honey, cucumber-like scents are released by a copperhead snake when it feels threatened, particularly if a rambunctious child is playing near its territory. While very few of us face the risk of a poisonous snake bite today, there are countless other dangers that still exist.

If you encounter a copperhead snake, your best bet is to keep a safe and respectful distance because they are venomous and endangered in Massachusetts.

