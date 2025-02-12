While Valentine's Day is dedicated to love, it often sees an increase in road traffic. Whether its couples rushing to make it to their restaurant reservations, friends celebrating “Galentine’s,” or those final-mile drivers in a hurry to deliver flowers and chocolates. Of course, fleet drivers should always remain alert on the road.

According to FleetOwner, experts at John Foy & Associates just recently did a Data analysis from personal injury which indicates a 4% increase in the likelihood of fatal car accidents surrounding Valentine’s Day compared to an average day.

This study revealed the most dangerous states to drive during Valentine’s Day, which used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System over the course of a five-year period from 2018 to 2022. Then the data was pulled from the 15 days surrounding the Valentine’s Day holiday—February 7-21.

Getty Images/Cavan Images RF Getty Images/Cavan Images RF loading...

Here's Where Massachusetts Stands

Before you decide to travel “where everybody knows your name,” Valentine’s Day isn’t the best time to do so. Because Massachusetts was at ranked at number five as the most dangerous states to drive during the two-week period surrounding the holiday, with an average of 57 crashes. These crashes account for 3.18% of the state’s overall collisions.

The other four dangerous states were South Dakota, Rhode Island, Wyoming, and West Virginia being number one.

Getty Images/500px Prime Getty Images/500px Prime loading...

The Safest State For Travel On Valentine's Day

The state of Vermont which of course borders Massachusetts you'll find to be the safest state for travel because of their absence of crashes during the 15-day period surrounding the holiday. Hawaii, Delaware, Alaska, North Dakota are the four other safest states.

Fleet and commercial drivers that are required to remain on the road during this 15-day period should still exercise caution when traveling.

“Couples who are out celebrating will often drink alcohol, and the risk of impaired driving can rise, even a small amount of alcohol can affect reaction times and decision-making. For those driving, plan your route and allow extra time to reach your destination.” - John Foy & Associates

