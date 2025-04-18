Massachusetts Is Home To The Best Gas Station Hot Dog In America
Everyone's looking for a quick bite to eat on the go. While you have many fast food chains, nothing beats a fresh, hot dog cooked on a roller from a local gas station. You're lucky to have one of these gas station chains, like we have in the Berkshires.
A store like 7-Eleven is home to the Big Gulp and known to be one of the very first stores to sell coffee on the go. They are also home to Big Bite, which was introduced in 1988 and is one of America's most enjoyed Hot dogs.
Toppings can range from onions to relish to jalapeño peppers. It is estimated that 7-Eleven sells over 100 million Big Bite hot dogs daily at all their stores, including Massachusetts. Regular hot dogs were introduced in the 1970s, but the Big Bite made 7-Eleven the most popular product sold at its locations.
7-Eleven was founded in 1927 in Dallas, Texas, and operates several select 24-hour locations in Massachusetts. A full list of locations can be found here, whether you're looking for a Big Bite or that next Big Gulp. Fun fact: Berkshire County only has one 7-Eleven location in Adams and only closes if there's a power outage. How many locations are in your area? Let us know. I know Cape Cod has a bunch of 7-Elevens.
