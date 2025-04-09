Massachusetts Is Home To The Drunkest City In America
When it comes partying, 90% of the time alcohol is involved. That's of course when things turn into too much of a good time. And this Massachusetts certainly fits the bill when it comes to drinkers.
Although, there's times where parties don't involve alcohol at all which is mostly seen at kids parties. First let's take a look at the driest towns in Massachusetts. Meaning that the sale of alcoholic beverages in usually illegal.
Mass.gov Listed The Driest Towns In Massachusetts:
- Alford –Berkshire County
- Dunstable –Middlesex County
- Chilmark –Dukes County
- Gosnold‐Dukes County
- Hawley‐Franklin County
- Montgomery‐Hampden County
- West Hampton‐Hampshire County
- Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County
That being said, there's one Massachusetts town that's totally the complete opposite of being dry.
What Is The Drunkest City In Massachusetts?
This actually brings out to a town on The Cape known as Barnstable which happens to be the largest community for population and land. According to iadlest.org, while binge and heavy drinking are never healthy behaviors, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area tend to drink excessively which is a larger share than in any other metro area in Massachusetts.
Although the good news is adults in Barnstable Town are relatively healthy. They happened to be of the five metro areas in Massachusetts, that has the lowest smoking rate, the lowest obesity rate, and the largest share of adults who are regularly physically active. Which probably explains why someone would want to crack open a cold one after a long active day.
