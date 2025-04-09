Massachusetts Is Home To The Drunkest City In America

When it comes partying, 90% of the time alcohol is involved. That's of course when things turn into too much of a good time. And this Massachusetts certainly fits the bill when it comes to drinkers.



Read More: Items That Can't Be Donated At Goodwill Stores In Massachusetts

Although, there's times where parties don't involve alcohol at all which is mostly seen at kids parties. First let's take a look at the driest towns in Massachusetts. Meaning that the sale of alcoholic beverages in usually illegal.

Canva Canva loading...

Mass.gov Listed The Driest Towns In Massachusetts:

Alford –Berkshire County

Dunstable –Middlesex County

Chilmark –Dukes County

Gosnold‐Dukes County

Hawley‐Franklin County

Montgomery‐Hampden County

West Hampton‐Hampshire County

Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County

That being said, there's one Massachusetts town that's totally the complete opposite of being dry.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What Is The Drunkest City In Massachusetts?

This actually brings out to a town on The Cape known as Barnstable which happens to be the largest community for population and land. According to iadlest.org, while binge and heavy drinking are never healthy behaviors, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area tend to drink excessively which is a larger share than in any other metro area in Massachusetts.

Although the good news is adults in Barnstable Town are relatively healthy. They happened to be of the five metro areas in Massachusetts, that has the lowest smoking rate, the lowest obesity rate, and the largest share of adults who are regularly physically active. Which probably explains why someone would want to crack open a cold one after a long active day.

Canva Canva loading...

10 Holidays with the Most Alcohol Consumption How many adult beverages do you drink on each holiday? Here are the stats Gallery Credit: Canva

Most Americans Don't Know These Irish Slang Drinking Words It's not even Irish Gaelic, but Hiberno-English can also be difficult to understand. Here's a list of drinking-related slang terms commonly used on the Emerald Isle. Gallery Credit: Kate Robinson

Towns that Ban Alcohol in New York State Dry towns across the Empire State have no alcohol allowed. Gallery Credit: Rob Banks