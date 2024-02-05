It can be a struggle sometimes when it comes to being able to afford groceries in the Baystate. Especially when it comes to those expensive stores to shop at. But what if I told you there are cheaper options to save money on your next grocery run?

Below are the two cheapest places to shop for groceries in Massachusetts:

Seeing how they have 44 locations in Massachusetts, it's no wonder Aldi takes the lead for being the #1 cheapest grocery store to shop at. According to Taste of Home, Aldi operates more than 2200 stores across America in 39 states and is now considered the third-largest grocery retailer in the U.S. I remember my parents used to shop at Aldi once a week at the Bennington location when I was a kid. Those were the days before we had Super Walmart. Speaking of Walmart...

Walmart, one of the most popular grocery retailers in the nation just happens to be the 2nd cheapest grocery store in Massachusetts. They operate a total of 27 Supercenters which double up as a grocery/retail store. According to Business Insider, having a greater amount of store locations and keeping their operation costs minimal is what helps the company save money in the long run and keeps their prices low instead. I mean, who doesn't want to shop for groceries and everyday household items all in one store?

As an added bonus, we can't forget a family-owned Northeastern chain known as Market Basket that's also known to keeping their prices low and staying out debt. According to Boston.com, Market Basket promotes within their workforce by buying their products in large bulks.

