Massachusetts Is In For Another Hazy Summer This Year

Remember back in the Summer of 2023 how orange, graying, hellish smoke clouds were all across the Massachusetts sky?

While it's still too early to tell what Summer of 2024 in Massachusetts is in store for, there is however Canadian wildfires already leaving room for smoky conditions across New England.

According to Masslive, there are at least two fires being held and two fires are under control by Canadian firefighters near the St. Lawrence River and the northern border with Maine, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, Inc., or CIFFC. These are four out of the 133 fires burning across Canada, along with 41 that are currently out of control.

While most of Canada’s wildfires are in the west, across Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan before tapering off in Manitoba, according to CIFFC’s interactive map. Edmonton’s skies appeared over skies of Boston, New York City, Washington D.C. and other major American cities, according to a photo below from the Associated Press.

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP loading...

CBS News reported that most of Minnesota was under an air quality alert as a result of these fires.

Will we see a repeat in Massachusetts this year from last year?

“There’s always that potential for smoke to reach southern New England and Massachusetts but it depends on the upper wind level pushing smoke in our direction. It’s definitely a possibility with wildfires in Canada or out west.” - Dooley

As of right now, it's only up to mother nature to decide if Massachusetts will be covered again with a blanket of smoke which can affect many that are sensitive to air quality.

We asked AI what to do if you're sensitive to air quality. Here are the results:

If you're sensitive to air quality, you can try these things:

Avoid outdoor activities: When you exercise, you take deeper breaths that can bring in more pollution. You can try exercising indoors or above the pollution.

Stay indoors: You can stay in a filtered room or building and reduce your activity levels.

Use an air purifier: These devices can keep particulate levels in a closed space low.

Use a vacuum cleaner: This can help remove dust and other allergens from the air.

Reduce use of motorized vehicles: You can try driving less, not using gas powered equipment, and not burning garbage or any other items.

