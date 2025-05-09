As the snowmobiling season fades into memory, spring and the upcoming summer weather signify the start of ATV season for many Massachusetts residents.

Although I don't currently own an ATV, I would love to return to riding. However, all operators must follow specific rules and regulations in Massachusetts. These rules are crucial for ensuring the safety of both the operator and others.

Before hitting the trails, it's crucial to understand Massachusetts law about crossing roads to access trails.

Riding or crossing a road improperly is a leading cause of ATV rider fatalities. Understanding the "90 Degree Angle Law" for safely crossing busy roads is important.

The "90 Degree Angle" Law for ATVs in Massachusetts:

An ATV, or “All-Terrain Vehicle,” is a motorized recreational vehicle designed or modified for travel on four low-pressure tires. It features a seat that the operator straddles and handlebars for steering control, according to mass.gov.

Offroad-ed.com outlines the laws and procedures related to road crossings.

In Massachusetts, recreational vehicles may not be operated on:

Any public way unless the road is marked and approved for use by recreational vehicles, even for crossing

A controlled-access highway, even for crossing

When crossing an approved public way in Massachusetts, operators:

Must come to a complete stop before entering the roadway for crossing.

Must yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic.

Shall begin a crossing only when it can be executed safely.

Must cross most instantly as close to a perpendicular angle as possible.

Read More:

With the warmer weather arriving, the trails are inviting. Let’s all enjoy this recreational activity while staying safe.

All recreation vehicle operators in Massachusetts under 18 must complete an approved OHV Safety Course and carry the Massachusetts OHV Safety Certificate while riding on public lands.

