Massachusetts Just Passed A New Gun Law Effective Immediately

Gun safety has always been first priority in Massachusetts. Recently, a new law was just passed that will bring gun safety to a whole another level.

We all know that in order to legally possess a firearm in Massachusetts, one must all be legally licensed, and the firearm must be registered and have a serial number on it.

According to AP, Governor Maura Healey just signed a new bill that cracks down on privately made, unserialized “ghost guns,” which will criminalize anyone is in possession of bump stocks and trigger cranks and will require applicants for a gun license to complete live-fire training.

What is a Ghost Gun?

According to Brady United, Ghost Guns are unserialized (and therefore untraceable) firearms that are put together by components purchased either as a kit or as separate pieces. These firearms are fully functioning guns that are as lethal as a fully finished, serialized firearm.

These parts and kits have long been intentionally marketed as unregulated and untraceable to appeal to those who seek to use them in crimes.

This new law was approved back in July and is set to take effect later this month. Which also expands the state’s “red flag” law to let police as well as health care and school officials alert the courts if they believe someone with access to guns poses a danger and should have their firearms taken away, at least temporarily.

“This gun safety law bans ghost guns, strengthens the Extreme Risk Protection Order statute to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others, and invests in violence prevention programs It is important that these measures go into effect without delay.” - Governor Maura Healey

Gun rights advocates have also called the measure an “historic attack on our civil rights” stating that it places unnecessary barriers to law-abiding residents seeking to own a gun.

