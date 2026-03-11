A fake message claiming that the RMV in Massachusetts plans to charge residents $38 annually for a lawnmower registration sticker has been spreading on social media. This misinformation has led to several calls from constituents expressing annoyance, according to Rep. Joseph McKenna of Sutton during a budget hearing on Tuesday.

No, the government doesn't require you to register your lawnmower with the RMV. Here's how it all played out.

Massachusetts State Rep. Joseph McKenna Responds to Phony Message

According to WWLP, McKenna told Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie at the Amherst hearing that “My research into that led me to believe that that was completely a fraudulent message that has been out there, but I just wanted to bring it to your attention as something that was concerning constituents across our districts. I understand that’s not real. I just wanted to bring it to your attention.”

Ogilvie responded with that she was “glad to hear lawnmowers aren’t in my purview." She highlighted that for several months, MassDOT and the RMV have been actively combating deceptive and scam messages.

The RMV will never text you to solicit payment

Ogilvie then stated, “There are a variety of fraudulent messages that have been going on via text. And I just want to confirm for the committee that the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles never requests payment via a text link. And so, a message to all of our consumers: if you receive a message from DMV, RMV, or tolling, we do not communicate with or ask for payment via text message. Those are all fraudulent. With the advancement of AI and other technologies, these bad actors can adjust these messages really quickly to make them look like state-issued messages. So, consumer alert.”

A social media post from the past week claims that the Massachusetts Legislature is considering a new requirement for residents to register their lawnmowers annually. The post presents itself as an official notice to all Massachusetts residents, but it contains no reference to a specific state agency or office. Additionally, it makes an unrelated mention of a section of the state Constitution concerning the right against self-incrimination.

A review of the Legislature’s website showed that no bills concerning lawnmowers were filed during this session.