Massachusetts Lottery Confirms A Million Dollar Ticket Winner

We all dream big of being a millionaire someday at least once in our lifetime. Sometimes, it just unexpectedly happens like this lucky winner.

Colleen Robitaille of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is now richer than she was before as her scratch-off ticket purchase really paid off.

According to The Berkshire Eagle, it all started when Robitaille went into Kwik Mart on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield and purchased Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Electric 7s” instant ticket game for just $5.

What is "Electric 7s" and how is it played?

According to The Massachusetts Lottery, the ticket must Reveal a "7" symbol, and you win the prize shown. Reveal a"2X", "5X", "10X" OR "20X" symbol and win 2, 5, 10, or 20 times the prize respectively. Reveal a "777" SYMBOL, win ALL 12 prizes shown.

ELECTRIC SPOTS you have to Reveal a "LIGHTNING" symbol, in order to win prize shown.

Robitaille opted to not receive the full million as she chose to receive a one-time, pre-tax payment of $650,000. Kwik Mart however where she purchased the winning ticket, will receive a $10,000 bonus.

Robitaille also joins a handful of people to win at least $1 million in lottery games in the county this year and her prize is the largest in the county since the Dalton ticket was sold at Kelly's Package Store.

Do you think you will be the next lottery million dollar winner? Sometimes, you just never know. Let us know what must you have won our station app.

