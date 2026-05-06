Berkshire County Man Out Of Otis Hits A $2 Million Jackpot At Big Y Express In Westfield
A soon-to-be father from Otis is $2 million luckier than he was before, having won a $2,500-a-week-for-life grand prize.
Winning Ticket Sold At Big Y Express In Westfield
According to WWLP, Dylan Jacobus entered Big Y Express on East Main Street in Westfield and bought a $10 instant ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery called “$2,500 a Week for Life.” Unaware of his luck, he soon discovered he had won the grand prize. In addition, the store where he purchased the ticket now receives a $26,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
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What Dylan Jacobus Plans to Do With His Winnings
Dylan Jacobus chose to receive a one-time cash payout of $2,000,000 before taxes. He planned to use this substantial sum to support the arrival of his and his pregnant wife’s first child, covering expenses related to the pregnancy, childbirth, and initial preparations for their newborn.
“I am grateful to have this opportunity to put us in the right direction and set us up for
success.” - Dylan Jacobus
Although I usually don't buy many scratch-off tickets, the idea of winning $2,500 every week for life is quite compelling. What's even more appealing is that the ticket itself costs only $10, making it an affordable gamble for such a potentially significant reward.
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Gallery Credit: Gazelle