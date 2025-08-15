What Happens If Massachusetts Residents Park In Front Of A Mailbox?

Is it illegal to block someone's mailbox by parking in front of it? The answer may surprise you.

The next time you visit a friend or family member in Massachusetts, be sure to think carefully about where you park your car. Having relatives with mailboxes on their street, I can understand how frustrating it is when a vehicle is parked in front of one.

When looking for a parking spot during the day, I make it a point to avoid parking in front of mailboxes to assist homeowners and mail carriers with their deliveries. It's disheartening to see many drivers disregard this consideration. However, I believe that with a little awareness, we can all help create a more considerate community!

Interfering with mail delivery is a serious offense, but the legality of parking a vehicle in front of a mailbox is more complicated than it seems. This issue involves various legal considerations that can differ depending on the jurisdiction.

Is it illegal to park your car in front of a mailbox in Massachusetts?

No federal or state law prevents parking in front of mailboxes. However, local towns and cities in Massachusetts can enforce their parking regulations for residents.

In Massachusetts, there are no laws preventing parking in front of mailboxes, which means that individuals can park in a way that obstructs mail delivery. This could potentially hinder the mail carrier's access to your mailbox.

Will Your Mail Be Delayed if a Car Blocks Your Mailbox?

According to the U.S. Postal Service, mail carriers are not required to leave their trucks to deliver mail unless they have a package that cannot fit into a roadside mailbox. If a vehicle is parked in front of your mailbox, the mail carrier is encouraged to get out and make the delivery; however, they are not obligated to do so.

According to our policy, the city or rural carrier should get out of the vehicle to make delivery if the mailbox is temporarily blocked by a vehicle. However, if the carrier continually experiences a problem in serving curb line or rural boxes where the customer is able to control on street parking, the postmaster may withdraw delivery service

As local post offices close and mail carriers take longer routes, postal workers may not have time to stop if a vehicle is blocking your mailbox.

How Can You Prevent People from Blocking Your Mailbox?

Unfortunately, there are few legal options to prevent individuals from blocking your mail delivery. You can place signs near your mailbox asking drivers not to park in front of it; however, if someone ignores these signs, they are not technically breaking the law.

If a car often blocks your mailbox and prevents you from receiving your mail, it may be wise to call the police. Even if there is no local ordinance to enforce, the officers may be able to talk to the driver and encourage them to park elsewhere.

