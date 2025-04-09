Massachusetts Man Sentenced For A Series Of Breaking And Entering

A man out of North Adams, Massachusetts was caught red-handed after he committed a series of break-ins throughout the city. Let's just say, he won't be out causing anymore problems for awhile now. Here's the scoop on what happened:

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to Chief Mark Bailey on the North Adams Police Department's Facebook page, it all started On Monday April 7, 2025, when the North Adams Police Department were called to investigate a breaking and entering at Dave’s Package Store on River Street. At 3:00AM an individual was observed on CCTV throwing a rock through the front door window, entering the building, and taking cartons of cigarettes and cigarette lighters. Suspect was still at large at the time.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Then two days later on Wednesday of April 9, 2025, at approximately 12:45AM, the North Adams Police Department received information from nearby citizens that they witnessed a male waring a hooded sweatshirt trying to break into EZ Mart on Ashland Street. Two rocks were found outside the store by officers and the front door glass was broken. There was no entry into the store this time.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Shortly after while the police were checking the area, officers located that the front glass door of Whitney’s Beverage Shop on American Legion Drive had been broken. There was a brick found on the ground in front of the store. Again, no entry into the store this time ether.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Lastly at approximately 1:10AM, while officers were investigating the attempted Whitney’s break and entering, the North Adams Dispatch Center received another breaking and entering alarm at the Freight Yard Pub restaurant. Officers responded and found that the front door window had been smashed out. Officers checked the building however, could not locate anyone inside.

Camera footage of all locations broken into revealed same exact person smashing the windows at each establishment using rocks and bricks. The person was able to make entry this time into the Freight Yard pub where several bottles of liquor were stolen. Officers then checked the area and found a person matching the suspect of all three locations walking down Liberty Street.

Shiny silver metal handcuffs on blue surface with space for copy. Getty Images loading...

Ultimately, police identified the suspect by the name of Christopher Jelley where he was then arrested and charged with the breaking and entering at Freight Yard Pub, and the attempted breaking and entering at Whitney’s Beverage, and EZ Mart. He was also charged with the breaking and entering at Dave’s Package for the Monday incident.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Later on the morning of Wednesday April 9, 2025, Christopher Jelley was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court, where he plead guilty of all charges. He was sentenced to 18 months. Christopher Jelley was initially released from the House of corrections on March 31, 2025 after serving two years for multiple breaking and entering charges stemming back to 2023. Like one person said, Mr. Jelley really got himself in a jam!

Read More: The Drunkest City In America Is In Massachusetts

U.S. Secret Service Most Wanted Fugitives These fugitives are wanted by the U.S. Secret Service, and some have rewards of up to $10,000,000. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

19 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2025 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/02/2025:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler