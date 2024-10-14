Justice has been served for this evil maniac as he will spend the rest of his life rotting in prison versus seeing the light of day.

According to WWLP22News, Michael Cook of North Adams, Massachusetts was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty in connection with the death of his estranged wife, Charli Cook.

Back in July of 2019, Michael Cook broke into Charli Cook’s home and attacked her while she was in bed, and then proceeded to strike her in the back of the head with a hammer. Despite receiving medical care, she unfortunately passed away five months later, with the Medical Examiner ruling her death a direct result of the brain injury caused by the assault.

Michael Cook was arraigned on the following charges:

Murder in the Second Degree

Assault with Intent to Murder

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Assault and Battery on a Family/Household Member

Armed Assault with Intent to Murder

A Berkshire County jury found who is known as Michael Cook Sr. guilty of second-degree murder along with other multiple charges and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

“No sentence, regardless of length, will truly reckon for Michael Cook Sr.’s crimes. However, I hope that today brings a measure of closure and peace for Charli’s family and our community. Domestic violence is a devastating reality in the Berkshires. We must work together to proactively prevent domestic violence while also supporting survivors and achieving justice for the abuse they endured.” - District Attorney Shugrue

Michael Cook is also a registered level 3 sex offender in Massachusetts, which means he is classified at a high risk of re-offending. Back in 2011 he was convicted of three counts of rape of a child with force and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age.

