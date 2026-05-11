AAA Predicts New Memorial Day Travel Record For 2026

AAA Predicts New Memorial Day Travel Record For 2026

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When it comes to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, I'm one of those who don't travel very far. But for many Massachusetts residents, Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer and prompts millions across the United States to head out for weekend getaways.

According to AAA's predictions, 45 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between May 21 and 25 for the holiday, setting a new record and slightly surpassing last year's figures.

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Here's What To Expect Memorial Day Weekend

Officials stated that out of the total, 39.1 million people are expected to travel by car. During the holiday weekend, motorists are anticipated to spend more on fuel than they did in 2025. The report noted that current pump prices are the highest since 2022.

Drivers can anticipate the worst traffic jams on May 21-22 from 3 to 6 p.m. and on the afternoon of May 25. According to the release, Sunday is expected to have the lightest traffic during the holiday weekend.

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Read More: Is It Legal To Nap At Rest Areas In Massachusetts?

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Predictions for Memorial Day travel by air and other transportation methods

Out of all travelers, approximately 3.66 million are projected to fly to their destinations, representing about 8% of the total. The report also noted that domestic round-trip flights are now 6% cheaper than last year.

Officials anticipate that alternative transportation methods, such as buses, trains, and cruises, will see increased use during the holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for most Americans, it’s a three-day weekend, travel demand remains strong, and despite higher fuel prices, many people are prioritizing leisure travel during holiday breaks.” - Stacey Barber, the vice president of AAA Travel

According to AAA booking data, several popular destinations for Memorial Day weekend in 2026 are:

Domestic:

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Seattle
  3. New York
  4. Las Vegas
  5. Miami
  6. San Francisco
  7. Anchorage, Alaska
  8. Chicago
  9. Denver
  10. Boston

International:

  1. Rome
  2. Vancouver, Canada
  3. Paris
  4. London
  5. Athens, Greece
  6. Dublin
  7. Barcelona, Spain
  8. Southampton, England
  9. Amsterdam
  10. Edinburgh, Scotland

22 Great Memorial Day Songs

Of course the best Memorial Day songs come from country music greats. Check out the Top 22 songs that honor fallen soldiers, including well-known hits by Toby Keith, Billy Ray Cyrus, the Statler Brothers and more.

Newly added for Memorial Day 2025: a 20-year-old soldier tribute from Tracy Lawrence.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

25 All-Time Biggest Movies Released on Memorial Day

Here is a look at the top-grossing movies of all time released on Memorial Day weekend. The gross amount represents how much the movie made after being released on Memorial Day weekend. The total gross amount is the total dollars made through 2025.

(Numbers from Box Office Mojo are current as of May 20, 2025.)

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Filed Under: Massachusetts, Memorial Day, travel
Categories: Articles, News, Local News, Lists

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