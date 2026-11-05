A recent study identified Massachusetts's least exciting cities.

Offerings in Massachusetts

Massachusetts offers a wide range of sights and activities across the state. Visitors and residents alike can explore museums, national parks, beaches, and historic landmarks. Exciting events and activities take place year-round, making every visit more enjoyable. Everyone has their own favorite places to discover in Massachusetts!

How people perceive Massachusetts

Many residents might say, "There's nothing to do here," and describe Massachusetts as dull. I disagree, but it's important to remember that "boring" means something different to every traveler. What excites one person may bore another, which helps explain the state's wide range of attractions. Even so, Massachusetts is often ranked among the ten most boring cities.

Massachusetts' Most Boring Cities

Movoto ranked the 10 least interesting cities in Massachusetts, focusing on places with fewer activities and attractions. See the list below:

City of Leominster City of Attleboro City of Brockton Town of Braintree Town of Franklin Town of Methuen Town of Chicopee Town of Agawam City of Taunton City of Lawrence

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Getty Images Antique image of Worcester and surroundings, Massachusetts: Leominster

Why does Leominster rank at the top?

Here’s what Movoto said:

Leominster may be the second largest city in Worcester County, but it’s the most boring in the state, if not in the Northeast. Not only is this place so spread out that you really must drive everywhere (it ranked 42nd out of 50 in population density, where the higher the number, the more spread out the people are), but it also had some of the most fast food in the state, some of the least non-fast food options, and to top it off, not too many active life options in case you wanted to burn off those calories from McDonald’s. That’s not all, though. What really made Leominster boring is its lack of arts and entertainment. Ranking 42nd in this category, Leominster had some of the fewest art stores, theaters, galleries, museums, etc. per capita. But hey, we hear the Michael’s on Water Tower Place is… fun.

Do you think these are the most boring cities in Massachusetts, or is that just a rumor? Share your thoughts on our station app.

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LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Massachusetts Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Massachusetts using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list. Gallery Credit: Stacker