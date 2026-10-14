Is It Illegal To Drive Around With Blaring Loud Music In Massachusetts?

Have you ever been walking down the street when someone drives by and it sounds like their car windows are about to blow out? Not because of bumpy roads, but because they're blasting music with a giant subwoofer in the trunk?

Now, I have to admit, when I'm alone in the car, my music is usually pretty loud. As someone who works in radio, you gotta love music. People sometimes say to me, "Well, that's why you're deaf!" But honestly, I've had hearing problems since the day I was born, so I've never really experienced what it's like to hear fully with both ears.

When it comes to loud music, I try to get the best-sounding bass possible. I have a 10-inch Kicker subwoofer in my hatch, but it won't shake my car or shatter my windows. The question is: how loud is too loud for music in your car in Massachusetts? Let's find out.

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Is It Illegal To Drive Around With Loud Music In Massachusetts?

While I have never been pulled over for having my music too loud, Massachusetts has a noise ordinance law everyone must follow.

General Law (M.G.L. c. 90, § 16): It is illegal to operate a motor vehicle in a manner that creates "harsh, objectionable, or unreasonable noise".

Discretionary Enforcement: Massachusetts does not have a single statewide decibel limit for car stereos, so police officers use their judgment to determine whether the music is excessively loud or disruptive.

Disturbing the Peace: Excessively loud car audio can lead to citations for disturbing the peace or traffic infractions, particularly if it happens late at night or in residential areas

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What Are the Penalties If Pulled Over for Loud Music in Massachusetts?

It honestly all depends on where you are in Massachusetts. Like if you're traveling through the boonies, the chances of getting busted for loud music are pretty slim.

For example, many Massachusetts cities and towns, including Boston and Leominster, have local ordinances against loud amplification devices and unnecessary noise from vehicle sound systems. A first violation may result in a fine of about $55 to $100, with higher or repeated fines for subsequent offenses.

Noise restrictions are typically much tighter at night, which usually begins around 10:00 or 11:00 PM, depending on the municipality.

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