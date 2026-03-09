Springing forward, as you know, means losing an hour of sleep. And many Massachusetts residents can start to feel drowsy, especially during long commutes. This raises the question: Can you legally pull over to take a nap at a Massachusetts rest area?

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Massachusetts?

Sleeping in your car is not illegal in Massachusetts, according to the Boondocker's Bible. However, rules and regulations vary by rest area. Most rest areas have a 2-hour parking limit, and if you leave your vehicle unattended, you may only do so for up to 30 minutes.

Sleeping in your car at a rest area is legal, as states encourage drowsy drivers to rest rather than drive exhausted. However, if you decide to sleep in your car outside a rest area, there are several important factors to consider.

Are you at risk of receiving a fine for sleeping in your car?

In Massachusetts, sleeping in your vehicle is legal. However, you could be charged with trespassing if you park on private property without permission. To prevent problems, watch for signs that say "No Trespassing" or "No Overnight Parking" before parking your vehicle.

