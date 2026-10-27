Governor Maura Healey Calls In National Guard As Wildfire Spreads Into Berkshire County

What started as a brush fire in Berlin, New York, has become a wildfire spreading into the Berkshires along the Williamstown border.

This has become a challenge for local first responders on the ground, since this fire is in a well-secluded area, making access very difficult. In response, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has called in the Massachusetts National Guard to assist state and local firefighters.

Here's how they will assist.

Photo by Lincoln Holley on Unsplash a military helicopter flying through a cloudy sky

National Guard Called In As NY Wildfire Spreads To Western MA

The National Guard will use aircraft to drop water on fires in remote, rugged areas that firefighters have difficulty reaching. The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS), Department of Fire Services (DFS), and Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) are also tracking the fire's spread and providing support. The fire currently spans 157 acres.

“Our top priority is keeping people safe and giving our firefighters every resource possible to contain this wildfire. As this fire spreads toward homes, businesses and communities in Western Massachusetts, we’re activating the National Guard to provide critical support from the air and to reach areas that firefighters can’t safely access on the ground. I’m grateful to the firefighters, first responders and National Guard members who are working around the clock to protect our communities. We will continue to do everything we can to keep residents safe.” - Governor Maura Healey

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Hoosick Falls, New York Fire Department Hoosick Falls, New York Fire Department

Additional Information Worth Noting

DFS is sending personnel and specialized equipment to support local and regional firefighters. A Rehab unit will help protect firefighters’ health and safety at the scene, while an Incident Support Unit will offer communications, conferencing, and mapping support. A drone team will also provide live HD and thermal images from above to help incident commanders direct resources.

People in affected communities should stay away from the area, give public safety personnel space to work, follow local officials’ guidance, and stay updated as conditions change.