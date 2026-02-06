This Popular City In Massachusetts Is Named The Best ‘Football City’ In America

The Patriots will be facing the Seattle Seahawks in 'The Big Game' this weekend. While it may be challenging to win, one must win, and one must lose.

Residents Prefer Staying in Massachusetts Over Traveling to San Francisco

Many residents of Massachusetts do not plan to travel to San Francisco for this year's championship showdown, as other cities are more prominent hosts for the country’s favorite sport. WalletHub recently ranked the best and worst cities in America for football fans, considering 21 metrics related to professional and college football team performance.

These metrics encompass the performance of local NFL teams, the average NFL game ticket price, and the count of college football championship victories. The data was obtained from ESPN (DIS), the NCAA, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Before revealing the top 'Football City' in Massachusetts, here are other U.S. cities that rank highly on the list

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was ranked the top city in America for professional football fans and the 12th-best for college football fans.

3. Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas, ranks 2nd among cities favored by professional football fans and 241st for college football fans.

2. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin, was ranked as the third-best city for professional football fans and 241st for college football fans.

1. Boston, Massachusetts

This brings us to Boston, Massachusetts, which was named the 'Best Football City' in the state, ranked fourth nationally for professional football fans, and 207th for college football enthusiasts.

