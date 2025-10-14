Should All Cities And Towns In Massachusetts Ban The Sale Of Nip Bottles?

Nip bottles are an affordable convenience for the typical drinker in Massachusetts.

You can find them on most liquor store shelves, but some cities and towns in Massachusetts prohibit the sale of nips.

There have been recent discussions about the possibility of banning the sale of Nip bottles in North Adams.

Why are communities banning Nip bottles?

Nip bottles are being banned in some communities in Massachusetts primarily to reduce the significant litter they create. Because they are too small to be recycled effectively, they often end up on streets and in waterways. Other reasons for these bans include concerns about public intoxication, alcohol-related harm, and public safety, especially regarding the ease of drinking while driving.

Will North Adams be the next community to ban Nip bottles?

Although the ban has been proposed and other communities across the state have already implemented their own versions, the actual ban is still under discussion to assess its necessity. In a recent Public Safety Committee meeting, North Adams Police Chief Mark Bailey referenced his presentation from September's City Council meeting regarding the ban on NIPs, according to Iberkshires.

"It's just a huge blight in the city. It's just a big problem. People are walking over them. My officers are going into areas in the city, and they're basically interacting with people, having to get into confrontations, use-of-force situations that they are rolling around in the garbage as well. So what I was asking is to have a single-use nip ban as other towns throughout the commonwealth have been doing, and it showed success in those areas. However, I just wanted to open it for discussion to see if there's other means that we can talk about to try and figure out how to clean up most of this litter in the city." - North Adams Police Chief Mark Bailey

The discussion highlighted that the goal is not to harm local liquor store owners but to decrease the litter found throughout the city. Additionally, there is hope that the state of Massachusetts will introduce a refund system for these bottles in the near future, making them returnable like soda bottles.

What do you think about a statewide ban on Nip bottles in Massachusetts? Share your thoughts on our station app and social media.

