More vehicles are likely to be parked on the streets during the summer months. This prompts the question: Is it illegal to park in front of someone's mailbox?

Next time you visit a friend or family member in Massachusetts, choose your parking spot wisely. I know how frustrating it is when a vehicle blocks a mailbox, especially since I have relatives whose mailboxes are on their street.

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My Approach to Finding Parking

When looking for a parking spot during the day, I make a point to avoid parking in front of mailboxes to assist homeowners and mail carriers with their deliveries. It's frustrating to see many drivers ignore this courtesy. Still, I think that with a little awareness, we can all contribute to a more thoughtful community!

Tampering with mail delivery is a serious crime, but the legality of parking in front of a mailbox is more complicated than it seems. This matter involves multiple legal factors that can vary by jurisdiction.

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Is parking in front of a mailbox in Massachusetts considered illegal?

There are no federal or state laws that ban parking in front of mailboxes. Nonetheless, local towns and cities in Massachusetts might enforce their own parking rules on residents.

In Massachusetts, no laws prevent parking in front of mailboxes. This allows people to park in ways that block mail delivery, obstructing the mail carrier's access to your mailbox.

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Will your mail be delayed if a car blocks your mailbox?

The U.S. Postal Service clarifies that mail carriers do not have to leave their trucks to deliver mail unless a package cannot fit in a roadside mailbox. If a vehicle blocks your mailbox, the mail carrier is advised to step out and complete the delivery, but they are not required to do so.

According to our policy, the city or rural carrier should get out of the vehicle to make delivery if the mailbox is temporarily blocked by a vehicle. However, if the carrier continually experiences a problem in serving curb line or rural boxes where the customer is able to control on street parking, the postmaster may withdraw delivery service

As local post offices close and mail carriers take longer routes, postal workers might not be able to stop if a car blocks your mailbox.

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How can you stop people from blocking your mailbox?

There are limited legal options to prevent individuals from blocking your mail delivery. You can post signs near your mailbox asking drivers not to park in front of it. However, if someone ignores these signs, they are not technically violating any laws.

If a car often blocks your mailbox, preventing you from receiving mail, consider calling the police. Even if no local law prohibits it, officers might speak with the driver and ask them to park somewhere else.

These Are Items That Are Prohibited or Restricted To Mail By USPS