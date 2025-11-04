Although you have the constitutional right to take photos in public, ensure that you do not violate any laws while capturing that perfect shot.

It is unlawful to trespass, even if you are taking a photo.

When searching for the ideal spot for a family photo or your next Instagram selfie, it's essential to respect the law. Avoid walking onto someone else's property or sitting on their porch, as these actions are considered trespassing and can be illegal.

Please refrain from taking photos at the following locations in Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, trespassing is a concern not only on residential properties but also in areas where photography is prohibited.

Taking photos on train tracks is not only illegal, but also very dangerous.

Mass Coastal Railroad strongly advises against trespassing to take photographs along the railroad tracks. This area is private property and presents significant safety risks. Trespassing is a leading cause of rail-related fatalities in the United States. In 2022, there were 619 fatalities and 550 injuries related to trespassing nationwide.

"In order to achieve the highest possible level of public safety we respectfully request that police departments in the communities we serve remain vigilant with regards to railroad trespassing and the enforcement of [state law]," - (MCRR) President and CEO Chris Podgurski

What is the penalty for criminal trespass in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts General Laws prohibit trespassing on railroad tracks, which may result in a fine of $100 or 50 hours of community service.

