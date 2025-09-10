While you have the constitutional right to take photos in public, be sure not to violate any laws while capturing that perfect shot.

It is illegal to trespass, even if you are only trying to take a photo.

When searching for the ideal location to take a family photo or snap your next Instagram selfie, it's essential to ensure you are not violating any laws. For example, refrain from walking onto someone else's property or sitting on their porch, as these actions are considered trespassing and are illegal.

Please avoid taking photos at the following locations in Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, trespassing is a concern not only on residential properties but also in specific areas where photography is strictly prohibited.

Taking photos on train tracks is not only against the law, but it can also be extremely dangerous.

Mass Coastal Railroad strongly advises against trespassing to take photos along the railroad tracks. This area is private property and poses significant safety risks. Trespassing is the leading cause of rail-related fatalities in the United States. In 2022, there were 619 fatalities and 550 injuries related to trespassing nationwide.

"In order to achieve the highest possible level of public safety we respectfully request that police departments in the communities we serve remain vigilant with regards to railroad trespassing and the enforcement of [state law]," - (MCRR) President and CEO Chris Podgurski

What is the punishment for criminal trespass in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts General Laws make it illegal to trespass on railroad tracks, which may result in a $100 fine or 50 hours of community service.

