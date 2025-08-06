Recent Study Just Announced Where More And More Massachusetts Residents Are Moving To

For those who know me, I have lived in Massachusetts my entire life. Overall, my upbringing here has been quite decent. I don't have many complaints about the state, except for the occasional unpredictability of winter. To put it simply, we "Northerners" can handle winter better than anyone else, no offense to my Southern friends.

Although this new data is not related to weather, many are concerned about Massachusetts's future population based on the latest U-Haul survey.

The growth rankings are determined by each state’s net gain or loss of customers using one-way U-Haul equipment within a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is created from more than 2.5 million annual transactions involving one-way U-Haul trucks, trailers, and U-Box® moving containers.

Massachusetts ranks #49 in the nation for growth, a position it has held since 2023. In the past year, U-Haul customers who moved to Massachusetts accounted for only 48% of one-way traffic, while 52% left the state.

Why is Massachusetts Ranked Only 49th?

Concerns have been raised about the state's healthcare system, the high cost of living, and relatively high taxes, all of which play a significant role in residents' decisions. For instance, Nicky Santiago spoke with WWLP22News about how these factors are prompting him to relocate to Connecticut, which is ranked #41.

Reasons to Consider Relocating to Connecticut

“It’s more affordable ever since Covid, especially more affordable over there not by that much but enough where it made a difference,” - Nicky Santiago

The good news is that several New England states have much higher rankings as popular moving destinations. For instance, New Hampshire was ranked #33, while Maine was rated #13. In contrast, South Carolina received the top ranking as the #1 state to move to in America.

