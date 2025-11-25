I have lived in Massachusetts my entire life, and overall, my upbringing here has been quite good. I don't have many complaints about the state, except for the occasional unpredictability of winter. To put it simply, we Northerners can handle winter better than anyone else—no offense to my Southern friends.

As we approach the end of 2025, many residents are concerned about Massachusetts' future population, according to the latest U-Haul survey, though this data is unrelated to weather conditions.

The growth rankings are determined by the net increase or decrease of customers using one-way U-Haul equipment within a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is calculated based on over 2.5 million annual transactions involving one-way U-Haul trucks, trailers, and U-Box moving containers.

Massachusetts ranks 49th in the nation for growth, a position it has maintained since 2023. In the past year, U-Haul customers moving to Massachusetts accounted for only 48% of one-way traffic, while 52% moved out of the state.

Why is Massachusetts Ranked Only 49th?

There are increasing concerns about the state's healthcare system, the rising cost of living, and relatively high taxes, all of which significantly impact residents' decisions. For instance, Nicky Santiago told WWLP22News that these issues are prompting him to consider moving to Connecticut, which is currently ranked #41.

Reasons to Consider Relocating to Connecticut

“It’s more affordable ever since Covid, especially more affordable over there not by that much but enough where it made a difference,” - Nicky Santiago

Several states in New England are highly regarded as popular relocation destinations. For instance, New Hampshire is ranked 33rd, while Maine is ranked 13th. In contrast, South Carolina ranks first as the best state to move to in the United States.

