I have lived in Massachusetts my entire life, and overall, my upbringing here has been quite good. I don't have many complaints about the state, aside from the occasional unpredictability of winter. To put it simply, we "Northerners" can handle winter better than anyone else—no offense to my Southern friends.

Many are concerned about the future population of Massachusetts, according to the latest U-Haul survey, even though this new data is not related to the weather.

The growth rankings are based on the net gain or loss of customers using one-way U-Haul equipment within a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is calculated from over 2.5 million annual transactions that involve one-way U-Haul trucks, trailers, and U-Box moving containers.

Massachusetts ranks 49th in the nation for growth, a position it has held since 2023. In the past year, U-Haul customers moving to Massachusetts accounted for only 48% of one-way traffic, while 52% moved out of the state.

Why is Massachusetts Ranked Only 49th?

There are growing concerns regarding the state's healthcare system, the high cost of living, and relatively high taxes, all of which greatly affect residents' decisions. For example, Nicky Santiago shared with WWLP22News that these issues are leading him to consider relocating to Connecticut, which is currently ranked #41.

Reasons to Consider Relocating to Connecticut

“It’s more affordable ever since Covid, especially more affordable over there not by that much but enough where it made a difference,” - Nicky Santiago

Several states in New England rank highly as popular destinations for moving. For example, New Hampshire is ranked #33, while Maine is rated #13. In contrast, South Carolina has received the top ranking as the #1 state to move to in the United States.

