Massachusetts Drivers Face Fines For Using Parking Lots To Bypass Traffic Signals
You're approaching an intersection as the light turns red. Once again, you're late for work because you forgot to set your alarm, and your boss wouldn't be pleased if it happens again. You notice Cumberland Farms on your right and consider taking a shortcut to save time since the traffic lights change slowly. This quick decision saves you roughly three minutes on your commute. Perfect.
I've observed this situation many times, particularly at the junction of Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway in North Adams. The area includes Pedrin's Dairy Bar, MountainOne Bank's ATM drive-thru, and parking lots on both sides of the roads. Often, people, myself included, cut through these parking lots to bypass waiting at the traffic light.
Is it illegal to cut through a parking lot to skip a red light?
This prompts the question: Is it illegal in Massachusetts to drive through a parking lot, gas station, or any property at an intersection corner to bypass a traffic light? I looked into the motor vehicle laws to find out.
In most states, including Massachusetts, crossing private or business property to avoid a traffic light is illegal. Since it's private property—whether at Cumberland Farms or a Dairy Bar like Pedrin's—such actions are not allowed. Additionally, it can be dangerous, particularly in busy parking lots.
Massachusetts law bans drivers from intentionally running traffic lights. In Vermont, there is no statewide law against red-light violations; however, local municipalities might consider such behavior illegal.
Read More: Prohibited Items At The Big E In West Springfield, Massachusetts
How Connecticut and Other States Enforce This Law
I searched for Connecticut's laws regarding driving through parking lots to bypass traffic lights, but the vehicle regulations are unclear and difficult to locate online, often lacking clarity in search results. Generally, the safest choice in any state is to wait for the green light.
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