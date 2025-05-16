Recently, I noticed an unexpected charge on my bank statement after paying for gas at the pump, and I was confused about the reason for it. Credit cards are a popular and convenient method for making payments, including at gas stations. There are advantages to using a credit card at the pump, such as earning bonus points or receiving cash back on fuel purchases.

However, if you're not careful, using a credit card for gas could cost you more money. I learned this from experience and have been cautious ever since.

Close-up of unrecognizable man holding fuel pump at gas station Getty Images loading...

Massachusetts Residents Charged Extra Fees At The Gas Pump

According to Yahoo! Finance, a similar situation happened in Florida when a gas station was called out for charging an extra dollar for every gallon of gas. What happens is that a consumer swipes their card at the pump to pay for their gas. You pump as much fuel as you want, and then pay what you dispense. Unfortunately, no.

You check your bank account, and suddenly, there's a $100 surcharge when you know for a fact you only paid $50, for example.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why Are Gas Stations Adding A Surcharge?

Fortunately for Massachusetts residents, the surcharge at most gas stations is only temporary and meant to ensure that transactions are successful, as credit card companies charge a certain percentage that gas stations must pay annually. However, the fine print on many gas pumps that makes this legal is often misinterpreted, causing confusion for consumers. Fortunately, there are other ways to avoid this issue entirely.

Paying in cash is a viable option if you want to avoid overspending on gas. However, if you drive a larger vehicle, it might not always be practical to carry enough cash to fill up your tank. Another option is to use apps like GasBuddy, which allow you to compare gas prices in your area and offer various perks.

Coins arranged as a bar chart with a graph line above Getty Images loading...

Here Are The Best Gas Apps To Help You Spend Less At The Pump Everyone likes saving a few bucks at the pump. Here are the apps that can help do just that with all these high rising gas prices, that are probably out there killing not only you but your wallet.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

When Gas Stations Were Fun