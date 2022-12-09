Massachusetts Residents, Here’s an Awesome Christmas Light Display and a Tree Sale!

It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!

Where may you ask?

Look no further than 1356 Church Street in North Adams. The same location that had the awesome Halloween Light Display back in October. Nathan Samson and his crew spent countless hour preparing for this awesome light display that never fails to disappoint! While you're there, why not purchase a Christmas Tree as all money raised will go towards PopCares a local organization that helps cancer patients and their families!

POPCares Annual Christmas Tree fundraiser!! It's Christmas Tree Time! Again, this year, we will be selling Trees at Church Street Lights, 1356 Church Street, North Adams Ma It’s always a great time!! Get your family together and come enjoying picking out your Beautiful Christmas Tree! Also, get warm near the fire. Here is our sale schedule: The Fundraiser starts Friday, Nov 25th! Friday: 5 PM - 7 PM

Saturday: 10 AM - 6 PM

Sunday - 9 AM- 5 PM

(More Days TBD) This fundraiser is until we are sold out! Trees range in price from $40- $60 All Proceeds will go to local families in Northern Berkshire that are battling cancer. Raised Here, Stays Here! - Annual PopCares Christmas Trees Facebook Page

