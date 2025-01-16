Many Massachusetts residents (including myself) use a wallet everyday to carry organized items everyday like cash and credit cards. Authorities in and out of Massachusetts are however saying that there's certain items that we should just leave at home instead of carrying on our person all the time.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

Massachusetts Residents Warned To Remove These Items From Wallets Now

LifeLock states if you haven’t done everything to prevent your identity from falling into the hands of cybercriminals and you aren’t regularly monitoring your credit reports, you might not even know if someone is using your identity as the statistics on identity theft cases and other online fraud can be staggering.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

Discover also mentioned that every year millions of Americans see their money and personal information fall into the wrong hands, and the consequences can be devastating. While credit and debit cards are the least of your worries because they can easily be cancelled or the fact they can't easily be removed. But if you're carrying items like a SS card, you maybe opening a can of worms.

Authorities in Massachusetts are urging residents to keep items they need in their wallets such as driver's licenses, credit and debit cards. As well as health insurance cards. Officials also sat Massachusetts residents should check their wallets and purses regularly for any missing items. Check out the list below for the all the major items that you should not be carrying all the time on your person no matter where you go in Massachusetts or not.

7 Risky Items to Remove from Your Wallet or Purse Immediately Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Updated October 2024. Gallery Credit: mass.gov