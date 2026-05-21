It seems like scams are never-ending here in the Commonwealth. After all, with everything so expensive, scammers will find ways to get money from you. That's why it's always best to be cautious and not fall for anything that doesn't seem right.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning people about a new scam involving fraudulent text messages.

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How This New Scam Works

WWLP reports that these scam messages falsely state that people owe money for traffic violations and prompt them to pay immediately via a fake website. The texts pressure recipients to act quickly and include payment links that look official, pretending to be from the Massachusetts RMV.

This text scam contains the following content:

“MASSACHUSETTS REGISTRY OF MOTOR VEHICLES FINAL OFFICIAL NOTICE. Based on Massachusetts RMV files, you hold unsettled driving infractions. In accordance with M.G.L. c.90 § 22 & c.90C § 3, complete settlement shall be finished by May 18. Failure to abide shall bring about compulsory official penalties: Starting May 19: Automobile Enrollment will be entirely CANCELLED. Before all outstanding dues are cleared: Operator Permit gets PERMANENT HALT. Unpaid dues shall be forwarded for civil ruling and liable to highest legal charges and sanctions. Pay Traffic Tickets Online…”(the scam link URL is here)…”Reply Y, then reopen this message to tap the link, or copy and paste it into your browser. ACT NOW TO AVOID LOSS OF DRIVING PRIVILEGES.”

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The Massachusetts RMV Will Never Text You

MassDOT stresses that the RMV will never request payment via text message. The same applies to EZDriveMA, which will not request payments via text either. Official links for the RMV can be found at MassachusettsGov/RMV, and toll collection information for Massachusetts is available at EZDriveMA.

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What Should I Do If I Receive This Fake RMV Text Message Scam?

The FBI recommends that people who receive these fake messages take specific actions. They recommend reporting the incident to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov, including the phone number the message came from and the website mentioned in the message.

To obtain information about RMV, individuals should review their account on the official RMV website or contact customer service at (857) 368-8000. For EZDriveMA details, check your account on the toll service’s website or contact customer service at (877) 627-7745.

Read More: Grocery Prices On The Rise In Massachusetts According To Experts

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Other Steps The FBI Recommends For Individuals To Follow

The FBI advises removing any suspicious smishing messages. If a link has been clicked or personal details shared, individuals should safeguard their personal and financial information and contest any unfamiliar charges.

Bottom line, if you receive this kind of text, your best bet is to ignore it and delete it.

Don't Answer Calls from These 10 Area Codes - It's a Scam Those who are in the know about telephone and identity theft scams say these area codes produce the most problem calls for their clients. Unless you personally know someone who might be calling from one of the following area codes, you might want to let that phone call go unanswered. Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells