A Recent Study Found That ‘Road Rage’ In Massachusetts Is Based On The Car Brand Consumers Drive
Road rage is a common issue in Massachusetts, especially near Boston, but it also occurs in the Berkshires.
What if I told you that road rage could differ based on the type of vehicle a person drives? You might be curious about how the vehicle choice connects to the driver.
A recent study discovered that driving quickly often results in greater driver frustration.
The Two Car Brands Most Recognized for 'Road Rage' Incidents in Massachusetts
BMW
Lance Surety Bonds' recent study shows that road rage encompasses more than mere hostility towards other drivers.
A survey of 1,000 drivers explored how certain car brands relate to road rage tendencies and related incidents. BMW, a German automaker, ranked the highest, with 44% of respondents citing BMW drivers as a source of their frustrations.
Tesla
This brings us to Tesla (TSLA), owned by Elon Musk. A survey shows that Tesla is strongly linked to electric vehicles and a rise in road rage.
The study revealed that drivers of gasoline cars and electric vehicles (EVs) face road rage equally often. Data shows that 22% of EV drivers have been targeted in road rage incidents specifically because they drive an electric vehicle. This is comparable to a Massachusetts doctor who received death threats over his political views and for driving a shiny gold Tesla Cybertruck.
It's Not Only BMW and Tesla
Road rage affects a wide range of vehicle types, not limited to luxury or electric cars. According to a study, 92% of Volkswagen drivers, 91% of Toyota and Hyundai drivers, and 90% of Honda drivers have experienced road rage. Mercedes-Benz, a top brand in the luxury segment, has a lower rate at 33%, ranking third.
