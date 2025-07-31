Vehicle Owners With These Two Car Brands Are Known To Have The Most Road Rage In Massachusetts

Road rage is a prevalent issue in Massachusetts, especially in the Boston area.

What if I told you that road rage can vary depending on the type of vehicle someone drives? You might be wondering how the car relates to the driver behind the wheel.

A recent study found that fast cars can often frustrate drivers.

The car brand that is most commonly associated with road rage.

This recent study, conducted by Lance Surety Bonds, highlights that road rage involves more than just hatred towards other drivers.

The study surveyed 1,000 drivers and collected data to investigate a connection between specific car brands, drivers' tendencies toward road rage, and the likelihood of being involved in such incidents. German automaker BMW topped the list, with 44% of surveyed drivers citing BMW drivers as the cause of their frustrations.

The second car brand is most commonly linked to road rage.

This brings us to Tesla (TSLA), owned by Elon Musk, which a survey shows is associated with electric vehicles and linked to an increase in road rage. Luxury car leader Mercedes-Benz ranks third with 33%.

The study found that drivers of both gasoline-powered cars and electric vehicles (EVs) experience road rage equally. According to the data, 22% of EV drivers report being targeted in road rage incidents specifically because they drive an electric vehicle. This situation is similar to that of a doctor in Massachusetts who received death threats due to his political beliefs and for driving a shiny gold Tesla Cybertruck.

Road rage is not limited to luxury and electric vehicles. A study found that 92% of Volkswagen drivers, 91% of Toyota and Hyundai drivers, and 90% of Tesla and Honda drivers have reported experiencing road rage.

