Road rage is a common problem in Massachusetts, particularly in the Boston area.

What if I told you that road rage can vary based on the type of vehicle someone drives? You might wonder how the car relates to the driver behind the wheel.

A recent study found that high-speed cars can often lead to driver frustration.

BMW

This recent study conducted by Lance Surety Bonds shows that road rage encompasses more than just animosity towards other drivers.

A study surveyed 1,000 drivers to examine the relationship between specific car brands, drivers' tendencies toward road rage, and the likelihood of being involved in related incidents. German automaker BMW ranked highest, with 44% of the respondents identifying BMW drivers as a source of their frustrations.

Tesla

This brings us to Tesla (TSLA), owned by Elon Musk. A survey indicates that Tesla is closely associated with electric vehicles and an increase in road rage. Luxury car leader Mercedes-Benz ranks third with 33%.

The study revealed that drivers of both gasoline-powered cars and electric vehicles (EVs) experience road rage at similar rates. According to the data, 22% of EV drivers report being targeted in road rage incidents specifically because they drive an electric vehicle. This situation mirrors that of a doctor in Massachusetts who received death threats due to his political beliefs and for driving a shiny gold Tesla Cybertruck.

Road rage affects more than just luxury and electric vehicles. A study revealed that 92% of Volkswagen drivers, 91% of Toyota and Hyundai drivers, and 90% of Tesla and Honda drivers have reported experiencing road rage.

