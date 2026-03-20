Owners That Drive These Car Brands In Massachusetts Have The ‘Most’ Road Rage

Road rage is a common problem in Massachusetts, especially near Boston, but it also happens in the Berkshires.

What if I told you that road rage might vary depending on the type of vehicle a person drives? You could be curious about how the vehicle choice relates to the driver.

A recent study found that driving fast often results in increased driver frustration.

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The Two Car Brands Most Recognized for 'Road Rage' Incidents in Massachusetts

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BMW

Lance Surety Bonds' recent study shows that road rage involves more than just hostility toward other drivers.

A survey of 1,000 drivers examined how certain car brands are linked to road rage tendencies and related incidents. BMW, a German automaker, ranked the highest, with 44% of respondents citing BMW drivers as a source of their frustrations.

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Tesla

This brings us to Tesla (TSLA), owned by Elon Musk. A survey shows that Tesla is closely associated with electric vehicles and an increase in road rage.

The study showed that drivers of gasoline cars and electric vehicles (EVs) experience road rage equally often. Data indicates that 22% of EV drivers have been targeted in road rage incidents specifically because they drive an electric vehicle. This is similar to a Massachusetts doctor who received death threats over his political views and for driving a shiny gold Tesla Cybertruck.

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It's Not Just BMW and Tesla

Road rage impacts various vehicle types, not just luxury or electric cars. A study shows that 92% of Volkswagen drivers, 91% of Toyota and Hyundai drivers, and 90% of Honda drivers have experienced road rage. Mercedes-Benz, a leading luxury brand, has a lower rate at 33%, ranking third.

Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York According to data collected by Auto Evolution, these are the car brands with the worst drivers in New York. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor