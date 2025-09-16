As you know, the rules of the road in Massachusetts are always changing.

As we enter the fall season, it's important to recognize that many bicyclists are on the road every day. However, some residents may not be familiar with the laws that govern their use. It's beneficial to review the new law passed last year, especially now that we are seeing "Motorists Give 4 Ft To Pass" road signs appearing.



What is the '4 Feet' law?

New legislation requiring drivers to keep at least four feet of distance when passing cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users was passed more than a year ago, according to NBC10 Boston.

Galen Mook, the executive director of MassBike, explains that this law is not just for cyclists. The organization has been advocating for this legislation in the State House for a decade.

"Not just people on bikes, but people who are walking people doing roadside repairs people in wheelchairs, equestrians. This is not geared towards police going out with a tape measured saying, 'Is this four feet, is this not four feet."

He stated that the objective is to change mindsets and shape behavior. This new law also permits drivers to cross double yellow lines when necessary to create a safe passing distance.

MassDOT has installed new signage across the state to inform drivers of the change. According to MassBike, Massachusetts is now the third state in the U.S. to implement a regulation requiring a four-foot safe passing distance.

