Authorities Are Reminding Massachusetts Residents Of The ‘4 Feet’ Law

As you are aware, the rules of the road are constantly evolving in Massachusetts.

As we move through July and notice many bicyclists on the road daily, many residents may not be aware of the relevant laws governing their use. It's helpful to have a refresher on the new law that was passed last year, especially now that we are seeing the new "Motorists Give 4 Ft To Pass" road signs.



MassBike.org MassBike.org loading...

What is the '4 Feet' law?

According to NBC10 Boston, new legislation was passed over a year ago requiring drivers to maintain at least four feet of space when passing cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users.

Galen Mook, the executive director of MassBike, states that this law is not solely targeted at cyclists. The organization has been advocating for such legislation in the State House for the past decade.

"Not just people on bikes, but people who are walking people doing roadside repairs people in wheelchairs, equestrians. This is not geared towards police going out with a tape measured saying, 'Is this four feet, is this not four feet."

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

He stated that the goal is to change mindsets and shape behavior. This new legislation also allows drivers to cross double yellow lines when necessary to create a safe passing distance.

MassDOT has added signage throughout the state to inform drivers of the change. MassBike indicates that Massachusetts is now the third state in the U.S. to adopt a regulation mandating a four-foot safe passing distance.

These Are The 12 Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts Whether you want to wade next to a waterfall, take a dip in a world-famous pond, or just plan a great family outing, we’ve got you covered. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

The 16 Most Beautiful and Underrated Towns In Massachusetts Here are The 16 Best Charming Small Towns In Massachusetts according to PureWow Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause, PureWow

The 11 Friendliest Towns In Massachusetts These are the eleven most friendliest places in Massachusetts according to World Atlas. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause - TSM Berkshire / World Atlas