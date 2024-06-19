Massachusetts Schools Closing Early From Extreme Heat This Week
If you've lived in Massachusetts long enough, having air conditioning in the office is an essential. But as for schools, it's considered a luxury if the school is equipped with AC.
Many schools including this particular one has decided to pull the plug early on the 2023-2024 school year to due to extremely high temperatures in the forest throughout the Baystate.
According to Boston25News, one of the largest school districts in Worcester, Massachusetts has canceled classes for Thursday June 20th, and will begin the 2024 summer break early due to the extreme heat in this week’s weather forecast. Superintendent of Worcester Public Schools Rachel H. Monárrez wrote a letter to the school community.
We are anticipating hot weather this week with high temperatures forecast above 90 degrees Tuesday through Friday. As a result, school will be canceled on Thursday, June 20. It's also noted that classes at Burncoat High School will also be canceled on Friday.
Because of the age of our buildings, many do not have air conditioning. We regret that we are ending the school year in an abrupt manner, but we want to ensure our students and staff are safe in what are predicted to be unusually hot temperatures
- Rachel H. Monárrez
The good news is according to Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance, these days don’t need to be made up, therefore last Tuesday June 18th marked the last day of school for students who attend public schools in Worcester.
An excessive heat watch and heat advisory have been posted in Massachusetts.
