Massachusetts Sheriff Warns Residents Of Yet Another Ongoing Scam

The FBI has been warning Massachusetts residents of phone call scams for many years. Since the holiday season, the amount of phony calls have really amped up.

One example is Amazon or the USPS texting you saying there was a problem with your delivery and then your prompted to a click a link. Of course, everyone is warned not to since this is definitely a scam as no delivery service would send such text message.

What if I told you there is a new scam that the Sherriff is also warning everyone about?

According to News10ABC, investigators of the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office said a woman was recently contacted by someone who falsely claimed she missed jury duty. The caller told her she needed to pay a fine of $2,000 or a warrant would be issued for her arrest.

On top of that, she was even instructed to go a store and buy a Quick Pay card. Police said employees of an unidentified store quickly stopped her from doing so because the card thing is commonly used for scams. Anyone who is contacted by these types of scams are encouraged to contact police immediately and to not fall for any instructions prompted by the scammer.

