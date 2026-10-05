Regional Flavors You’ll Miss Most When Leaving Massachusetts Behind
Many consider Massachusetts the birthplace of exceptional foods because it was one of the original 13 colonies and the sixth state to join the United States.
Many Massachusetts residents have tried these foods at some point. If you've spent time in New England, you know exactly what I mean.
Why some foods may not be available outside Massachusetts
If you're thinking about moving out of Massachusetts, keep in mind that some of your favorite foods may be harder to find elsewhere in the U.S. And even when you do find them, they might not taste quite like you remember.
These differences may reflect regional variations in preparation methods, ingredient quality, or sourcing compared with Massachusetts. Exploring a new culinary scene can bring enjoyable discoveries, but it may also mean leaving behind flavors unique to your hometown.
Food You Would Miss If You Left Massachusetts
Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause
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You can find many delicious Massachusetts dishes at local restaurants and grocery stores throughout New England. Here are some places that serve a selection of these local favorites.
10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS
Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause
Whether you’re planning a move or a trip, consider checking out some of the country’s popular fast-food chains.
From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try
Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman