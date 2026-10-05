Many consider Massachusetts the birthplace of exceptional foods because it was one of the original 13 colonies and the sixth state to join the United States.

Many Massachusetts residents have tried these foods at some point. If you've spent time in New England, you know exactly what I mean.

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Why some foods may not be available outside Massachusetts

If you're thinking about moving out of Massachusetts, keep in mind that some of your favorite foods may be harder to find elsewhere in the U.S. And even when you do find them, they might not taste quite like you remember.

These differences may reflect regional variations in preparation methods, ingredient quality, or sourcing compared with Massachusetts. Exploring a new culinary scene can bring enjoyable discoveries, but it may also mean leaving behind flavors unique to your hometown.

Food You Would Miss If You Left Massachusetts There are lots of famous foods that can claim “The Bay State” as their place of origin. It is the most densely populated of the New England states and was one of the 13 original colonies and 6th state to join the United States of America. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

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You can find many delicious Massachusetts dishes at local restaurants and grocery stores throughout New England. Here are some places that serve a selection of these local favorites.

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

Whether you’re planning a move or a trip, consider checking out some of the country’s popular fast-food chains.