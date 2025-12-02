The unofficial start of winter has arrived in Massachusetts, which means many residents are clearing the snow from their walkways and driveways.

Did you know that Massachusetts has strict laws regarding snowblowers? I wasn’t aware of this until recently, and I was quite surprised to learn that residents could be fined for not following certain regulations enforced by towns across the state.

Massachusetts Snowblower Restrictions

The U.S. Sun reports that each municipality in the state has designated hours during which residents must clear snow from their property. If these hours are not followed, homeowners may face a $100 fine. In cities like Springfield, homeowners are permitted to operate their snowblowers only between 5 AM and midnight during a storm.

In Newton, Massachusetts, homeowners may use snow blowers only between 6 AM and 10 PM. In Cambridge, the use of domestic power tools is prohibited before 7 AM and after 10 PM. Additionally, residents statewide must adhere to quiet hours from 7 AM to 9 PM.

Massachusetts Snowblower Safety

Residents are reminded to exercise caution when using snow blowers to clear snow around their homes, especially in areas with heavy snow buildup. For instance, in Illinois, a man was injured while operating his snow blower when he attempted to clear a clog by putting his hand into the machine. As a result, he was struck by the moving blades of the blower.

Fortunately, he escaped without any serious injuries. However, using a snowblower can be more dangerous than many people realize. Snowblowers often get clogged with heavy, wet snow, which requires users to reach inside the machine to clear it.

Officials are urging residents who need to operate snowblowers to exercise caution.

