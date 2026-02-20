If you've lived in Massachusetts your whole life, as I have, you already know everyone is constantly in a rush to get somewhere. With New York enforcing stricter speed laws, many, including myself, are curious about how those laws apply in Massachusetts.

Personally, I would never do anything to endanger others' lives. The point is, if you're driving on the Mass Pike and the speed limit is 65 mph, no driver on the highway is driving exactly 65. The last time I drove exactly 65 was in my first car, a 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera with a 2.2-liter 4-cylinder engine and a 3-speed automatic transmission with no overdrive that couldn't get out of its own way. Not to mention, no cruise control!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Can you legally go 10 Miles over the speed limit in Massachusetts?

Based on my personal experience, whether you receive a ticket depends mostly on the officer's discretion, which can vary by time of day and location. Legally, no, as specified by pdonovanlaw.com. A speeding ticket fine is $100 for going up to 10 miles over the posted limit. The fine increases by $10 for each extra mile beyond the first 10.

For example, if you get pulled over for driving 16 miles over the speed limit, your fine will be $160. If you get pulled over for speeding in a posted work zone, the fine amount will be doubled, as explained above. That's why you see those signs with doubled fines in work zones.

street sign warning of construction ahead ~ shot with canon eos rp Getty Images loading...

What's your personal experience speeding 10 miles over the limit in Massachusetts? Share it on our station app, and I promise I won't rat you out!

