Alcohol is served at 90% of events held at this Massachusetts venue.

While some events—especially those geared toward children—avoid serving alcohol to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere, it’s particularly fascinating to explore the driest towns in Massachusetts.

In these towns, local laws generally prohibit alcohol sales, reflecting strict liquor regulations. These communities often uphold traditional policies that prioritize sobriety and family welfare, setting them apart from nearby areas where alcohol sales are allowed.

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Mass.gov has released a list of Massachusetts' driest towns

Alford –Berkshire County

Dunstable –Middlesex County

Chilmark –Dukes County

Gosnold‐Dukes County

Hawley���Franklin County

Montgomery‐Hampden County

West Hampton‐Hampshire County

Mount Washington ‐ Berkshire County

A Massachusetts town is anything but dry

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Which city in Massachusetts has the highest rate of intoxication?

Situated on Cape Cod, Barnstable is Massachusetts’ largest community by both population and land area. According to iadlest.org, 21.0% of adults in the Barnstable Town metro area engage in excessive drinking, despite the health risks of binge and heavy drinking. This is a higher share than in any other metro area in the state.

Adults in Barnstable Town generally enjoy good health. It ranks among the five Massachusetts metro areas with the lowest smoking and obesity rates and the highest share of adults who exercise regularly. Perhaps that’s why many residents enjoy unwinding with a cold drink after a busy day.

Read More: Headlight Glare Affects Majority Of Massachusetts Drivers At Night

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