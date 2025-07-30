Warning To Massachusetts Residents: Don’t Sleep With Your Fan Running
It's been a particularly hot summer in Massachusetts, making it essential to use a fan to stay cool.
We can expect very hot days for at least another month, so we need to make adjustments to our lifestyle. This is especially important for those of us, like me, who sleep with two fans on every night and don’t have air conditioning!
A recent study investigated the impact of using a fan at night, particularly for individuals without air conditioning, and found significant drawbacks.
We love summer in Massachusetts so much, and since it is very short, we want to feel our best to make the most of it.
Sleeping with your fan on all night may not be advisable.
I’m the type of person who needs fresh air while I sleep, so I usually keep a window open 90% of the time, regardless of the weather. However, on really hot nights, I run a fan all night long. I’ve recently learned that this might not be the best idea.
Numerous online warnings suggest that this can greatly affect your health, according to sleep experts.
The Risks of Keeping Your Fan On All Night
Keeping a fan running all night, whether it's a box fan or a ceiling fan, can pose health risks. I was previously unaware of this, but I'm grateful to have learned this information now.
Sleep experts explain what occurs when you leave your fan running all night. Here’s what they have to say:
It triggers allergens and asthma.
It creates congestion.
Your body could 'overcool' while you're sleeping.
It gives you dry and irritated eyes.
It can cause coughing throughout the night.
It can cause sore muscles, including a stiff neck.
If you have been leaving the fan on all night, consider turning it off for better comfort for the rest of the summer in the Bay State.
