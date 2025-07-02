The warm weather has fully arrived in Massachusetts, making it essential to discuss ticks. Although there isn't a specific month when ticks are most active, it's wise to take precautions whenever you spend time outdoors, as ticks can be present year-round.

One community in Massachusetts is the most popular summer destination and has the highest tick population in the state. While this may not be definitive, certain areas are known for having higher concentrations of ticks and increased rates of tick-borne diseases. These regions typically have dense forests, tall grasses, and abundant wildlife.

Here is a list of 10 Massachusetts communities that are heavily infested with ticks.

Berkshire County, known for its many forests, ranks #2. However, what accounts for Cape Cod being ranked #1, despite its proximity to the ocean?

The increase in tick populations can be attributed to several factors, including local climate, vegetation, and the availability of suitable hosts such as deer and other wildlife. Cape Cod's temperate climate, characterized by milder winters, allows ticks to survive and reproduce more easily. Consequently, the tick season has become longer.

Stay Safe from Ticks and Lyme Disease

To prevent tick bites and reduce the risk of Lyme disease, try to avoid areas where ticks are commonly found. Use insect repellent and wear protective clothing. It's also important to regularly check yourself and your pets for ticks. Furthermore, you can create tick-free zones in your yard by keeping the lawn well-maintained, removing potential tick habitats, and taking steps to prevent deer from entering your property.

