Founded in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1950, Dunkin’ has numerous locations across the state, making it probably our top brand in Massachusetts.

Recent research, however, suggests that AI challenges this view. As a loyal Dunkin' customer, I was actually quite shocked.

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Well-known Brands in New England and Beyond

Qualtrics.com collects more than 2 million tweets from across the country about people's favorite brands. Before identifying Massachusetts's top brand, let's take a look at the leaders in other New England states. In New Hampshire, for instance, Brookstone is the favorite, with more than 67.0% of tweets expressing positive sentiment. In Vermont, Darn Tough Vermont Socks leads with a 92.6% positive tweet rate—the highest in the country!

Connecticut was associated with "Newman's Oven," which had a 54.3% positive tweet rate. As expected, Maine was linked to "L.L. Bean," with a 52.1% positive tweet rate. Rhode Island's top national brand was, surprisingly, "Ocean State Job Lot," also at 52.1%. Meanwhile, New York, a non-New England state, favored "Calvin Klein," which had a higher positive tweet rate of 64.3%.

In New Jersey, 'Prince Sports' had 57.1% positive tweet engagement, while 'Mastercraft Boat Company' led Tennessee with 62.1%.

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Besides Dunkin', what makes BIG Y Massachusetts the area’s top national brand?

BIG Y World Class Markets exceeds being just a grocery store—it's my personal BIG Y! With a sentiment score of 67.8% in tweets, it stands as Massachusetts's top national brand after Dunkin', especially since it's exclusively based in New England.

And I mean that sincerely, as I’m a frequent Big Y shopper myself.

Beloved New England Chains That the Rest of the World Needs These are New England only chains that deserve to be nationwide. Gallery Credit: Logan Sherwood